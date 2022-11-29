Federica Mogherini discusses Ukraine war, impact on Med security – Watch Live

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF), a nonpartisan public policy think tank that focuses on relations between the US and Europe, is hosting a conversation with Federica Mogherini, the European Union’s former foreign policy chief, on Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine, developments in the Mediterranean region and the state of the transatlantic partnership, in Brussels at 4 p.m. Central European Time (5 p.m. Greek time) on Tuesday. The discussion with Mogherini, now rector of the College of Europe in Bruges, is moderated by GMF Vice President Ian Lesser.

Founded by Swiss-born American academic and philanthropist Guido Goldman (November 4, 1937 – November 30, 2020) in 1972 through a gift from Germany as a tribute to the Marshall Plan, GMF is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in Berlin, Brussels, Ankara, Belgrade, Bucharest, Paris and Warsaw.

