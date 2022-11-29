Israeli Embassy presents NFT art inspired by Greece-Israel cultural ties

Eleven artists inspired by the cultural legacy and values of Greece and Israel were represented at a special event held by the Israeli Embassy in Athens on Monday to present the pieces in NFT format.

The event at the Brown Hotel Acropol was attended by Israeli Ambassador Noam Katz, artists and personalities of the Greek innovation and cultural scene, the embassy said.

“Art reflects not only the soul of the artists but also society in the era they live in. Therefore, in a revolutionary era in which the digital dimension of life is so prominent, it is only natural for art to be exposed and exist in innovative forms like NFTs,” said Katz.

“The embassy engaged in a form of innovative diplomacy seeking to connect technology with art. Israel and Greece are old civilizations connecting the past with modernity and advanced trends of technology, also in the field of art. The concept of digital art opens a window to a whole new world of creativity, innovative thinking and exciting cultural collaborations between Greece and Israel,” the ambassador added.

The artworks, which were selected from among dozens of entries submitted for a competition that took place last summer in Israel and Greece at the embassy’s initiative, comprise sketches, paintings, GIFs, short videos and photos.

They have been digitalized and launched as NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens), effectively becoming exclusive digital property and collector’s items.

The pieces are by Adi Iosphe, Eden Bezalel Habas, George Nathenas, Gennady Roitich, Elias Messinas, Ioanna Alexandri, Lambros Lazopoulos, Ray Vagner, Ron Guetta, Zisis Dalakouras and Tamar Lev On.