CULTURE

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos joins Academy of Athens

Violinist Leonidas Kavakos joins Academy of Athens
[Thodoris Anagnostopoulos]

World-renowned violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos has been made a member of the Academy of Athens in recognition of his contribution to “the propagation of classical music in rural Greek cities.”

In a note on the 55-year-old artist’s nomination, the Academy also hailed him as the driving force behind the annual International Violin & Chamber Music Seminar. Bringing top-flight musicians and ensembles to Athens, the event “reflects his deep commitment to transmitting musical knowledge and traditions,” it said.

Tuesday’s induction ceremony closed with Kavakos treating the attendees to a recital of Bach on his 1734 Willemotte Stradivarius. 

Music

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
‘The audience does not need to be told how to feel,’ says LA-based Greek film composer
ALEXIS GRAPSAS

‘The audience does not need to be told how to feel,’ says LA-based Greek film composer

Lefteris Volanis’ analogue synthesizer
CULTURE

Lefteris Volanis’ analogue synthesizer

Ethnomusicologist Christopher C. King receives honorary Greek citizenship
CULTURE

Ethnomusicologist Christopher C. King receives honorary Greek citizenship

A rock concert for the Parthenon Marbles
CULTURE

A rock concert for the Parthenon Marbles

State must start taking ownership of SNFCC
CULTURE

State must start taking ownership of SNFCC

If world leaders listened to Bach
CULTURE

If world leaders listened to Bach