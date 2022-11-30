Violinist Leonidas Kavakos joins Academy of Athens

World-renowned violinist and conductor Leonidas Kavakos has been made a member of the Academy of Athens in recognition of his contribution to “the propagation of classical music in rural Greek cities.”

In a note on the 55-year-old artist’s nomination, the Academy also hailed him as the driving force behind the annual International Violin & Chamber Music Seminar. Bringing top-flight musicians and ensembles to Athens, the event “reflects his deep commitment to transmitting musical knowledge and traditions,” it said.

Tuesday’s induction ceremony closed with Kavakos treating the attendees to a recital of Bach on his 1734 Willemotte Stradivarius.