Artists light up SNFCC for Christmas

Five new artistic lighting installations are being switched on as of Thursday at the Stavros Niarchos Park in Athens marking the start of the Christmas season.

For a sixth year running, the park will become the canvas of Greek and foreign artists and their works that combine light and music in interaction with visitors. Along with the beautiful light installations in the park, Christmas trees will tower over the Agora, and the SNFCC ice rink will open its doors to ice skaters.

The Canal’s fountains will also be dancing to the rhythm of the lights, while Santa will be there to greet children and distribute colorful balloons.