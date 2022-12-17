CULTURE

Pope orders return of Parthenon Sculpture fragments 

Pope orders return of Parthenon Sculpture fragments 
The three fragments of Parthenon sculptures that have been kept in the Vatican Museums.

The Vatican announced Friday that Pope Francis has chosen to return to Greece the three fragments of Parthenon sculptures that have been kept in the Vatican Museums for centuries.

The pope made the gesture as a “donation” to His Beatitude Ieronymos II, the Orthodox Christian archbishop of Athens and all Greece, according to the Vatican “as a concrete sign of his sincere desire to follow in the ecumenical path of truth.”

The sculptures were once part of a 160-meter-long frieze that encircled the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis, which was devoted to Athena, the goddess of wisdom. A 17th century bombardment caused significant damage, and British diplomat Lord Elgin dismantled almost half the remaining works at the beginning of the 19th century.

Church Religion Archaeology Museum Parthenon Sculptures

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Church of the Holy Sepulchre’s ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say
CULTURE

Church of the Holy Sepulchre’s ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone
CULTURE

Egyptians call on British Museum to return Rosetta Stone

Balance sought between growth and heritage
CULTURE

Balance sought between growth and heritage

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage
CULTURE

UNESCO conference at Delphi seeks balance between growth and heritage

New building remains in western Peloponnese point to Poseidon’s temple 
CULTURE

New building remains in western Peloponnese point to Poseidon’s temple 

Roman building’s remains dug up at central Athens square
CULTURE

Roman building’s remains dug up at central Athens square