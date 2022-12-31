City of Athens to welcome 2023 with live music and DJs

The city of Athens will welcome the New Year with live music at Syntagma Square on Saturday night and an all-night party with DJs at the Varvakeios Municipal Market.

Festivities at Syntagma Square will start at 22:30, where Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis will perform the traditional countdown to the New Year on midnight, alongside TV personalities Fotis Sergoulopoulos and Jenny Melita who will host the evening’s stage events.

A ten-member orchestra and soloists, accompanied by tenor Marios Frangoulis and singer Giorgos Perris, will present a festive musical program under an impressive audiovisual show.

The New Year festivities are organized by the City of Athens Cultural Center, the Technopolis of Athens Municipality, Athens Culture Net, This is Athens, and the municipal radio station Athina 98.4.

For the full program of festivities, which is provided in both Greek and English, click here.