Thessaloniki Documentary Festival cancels its opening ceremony

The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival announced its decision to cancel its opening ceremony, as well as any celebratory events, of its 25th iteration on Wednesday.

“The Thessaloniki Documentary Festival will cancel Friday’s opening ceremony, as well as the celebratory events and music concerts that had been scheduled as part of its 25th iteration, to participate in the three-day period of national mourning over the unspeakable tragedy at Tempi,” it announced. “The only thing to take place will be the film showings and the workings of the Forum.”

“In this time of grief, our thoughts are with the families of the victims, to which we convey our most sincere condolences,” it concluded.

This year’s festival was set to take place from March 2 to March 12.