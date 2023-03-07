Vatican Parthenon Sculptures heading home

It appears to be only a matter of time, specifically of weeks, for the return and placement in the Acropolis Museum of the three Parthenon fragments, which Pope Francis ‘donated’ to Archbishop Ieronymos last December. Well-informed sources from the Holy See have told Kathimerini that the most likely date for the incorporation ceremony of the three fragments in the Acropolis Museum is Friday, March 24. Meanwhile, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni headed a Greek delegation to the Vatican on Monday to sign the transfer agreements for the three fragments. The fragments of the Parthenon frieze, which have been in the collection of the Vatican Museums since the 19th century, depict the head of a horse, the head of a bearded man and the head of a boy. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]

