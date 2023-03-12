Shipwreck in Halkidiki linked to 1821 Revolution

Archaeologists analyzing a shipwreck stumbled upon by divers in summer 2022 are connecting it to the 1821 Greek Revolution.

It was found in the sea off Fourka in Halkidiki, with two cannons and a one-and-a-half-meter-long rifle on its wooden hull, and seems to have been used during the Revolution.

The results so far of the archaeologists’ research, which began in November 2022, were presented at the annual archaeological meeting for the 2022 excavations in Macedonia and Thrace, organized by the Department of History and Archaeology at the University of Thessaloniki and the Culture Ministry.

According to the archaeologists, the research is in an early stage, but the shipwreck is likely to belong to the revolutionary period and to date back to the late 18th and early 19th century. It is also possible that the ship itself played a role in the Greek Revolution and specifically the uprising in Halkidiki.