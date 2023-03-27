CULTURE

Pope Francis meets culture minister after return of Parthenon fragments

Pope Francis on Monday met with Culture Minister Lina Mendoni at the Vatican, following his decision to donate to Archbishop Ieronymos three fragments of the Parthenon. 

The fragments are already displayed at the Acropolis Museum.

Mendoni gave the Pope a letter by Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis in which he thanks him for his significant decision.

The Pope commented on the war in Ukraine and on how important are all efforts to restore peace. He also spoke of his deep respect for Greece as the cradle of the western civilisation.

After the end of meeting, Mendoni offered to the Pope a copy of a marble statue of the 1st century BC known as “To prosygaki”.

