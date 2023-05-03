Ancient Greek masterpieces showcased in Rome

The Cyclades Ephorate of Antiquities, in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture’s Directorate General of Museums and the National Roman Museum, is organizing an exhibition titled “The Moment and Eternity: Between Us and the Ancients” (L’istante e l’eternita. Tra noi e gli antichi) at the Baths of Diocletian in Rome.

The exhibition showcases masterpieces and unique artworks from prehistory to the present day in a wing of the Roman Baths. Many Italian and Greek works, such as the Kore of Thera – a colossal marble statue of an Archaic kore (maiden) found during excavations at the necropolis of ancient Thera, and the Gorgon of Paros – an Archaic sculpture from the mid-6th century BC, are being displayed outside of their usual museum settings for the first time.

The exhibition aims to revive the conversation on the timeless contribution of the Greco-Roman civilization, with objects that represent emblematic aspects of Greek and Italian cultural heritage. The exhibition will open on Wednesday at noon.