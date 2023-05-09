Acropolis Museum to mark European Night of Museums with late opening

The National Archaeological Museum in Athens is one of the ‘five privileged museums’ that ‘would keep the revenue from tickets, sales and events – revenue that previously indirectly supported other museums with lower attendance.’ [AMNA]

The Acropolis Museum will mark the European Night of Museums on Saturday, May 13, with extended opening hours from 9 a.m. to midnight and free entry from 8 p.m.

Visitors will be able to admire the masterpieces of its collections under the evening light while the restaurant on the second floor will be open during the same hours.

On Thursday, May 18, the museum will celebrate International Museum Day by offering free admission to all visitors from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This year’s theme “Museums, sustainability and quality of life” focuses, among others, on the role of museums as places for the entertainment, creativity and socialization of children.

In this context, the museum invites its younger visitors to its Children’s Corner, a specially designed space on the second floor, where they will find touch screens with fun digital games and enjoyable videos, which bring ancient myths to life, tell fascinating stories and unfold aspects of the daily life of the ancient Athenians. [AMNA]