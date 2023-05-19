CULTURE

Moot court debates BM’s right to Parthenon Sculptures

Moot court debates BM’s right to Parthenon Sculptures
[Ian Waldie/Reuters]

A moot court is aspiring to test legal arguments, and become a model for future legal actions, on the issue of the ownership of the Parthenon Sculptures and the fact that Lord Elgin did not pay customs taxes for the import of the Parthenon Sculptures.

The court, which is scheduled to convene Friday at 9.30 p.m. at Winchester College, the alma mater of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in cooperation with the Institute for Digital Archaeology (IDA) at Oxford University, will be a student-barristers debate, arguing both the Greek and British cases, answering the question of whether the British Museum has the legal title to the “Elgin Marbles.”

The court will also be presided over by a seven-member panel of lawyers, judges and British diplomats. It will be overseen and guided by lawyer Nicholas Le Poidevin KC and Roger Mitchell, director of the IDA and law professor at Boston University.

Justice Parthenon Sculptures

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
European Parliament to examine request to lift Georgoulis’ immunity
NEWS

European Parliament to examine request to lift Georgoulis’ immunity

Greek accused of smuggling US tech to Russia
NEWS

Greek accused of smuggling US tech to Russia

FM calls for release of Himare mayor
NEWS

FM calls for release of Himare mayor

Greek charged with smuggling military tech to Russia in NY
NEWS

Greek charged with smuggling military tech to Russia in NY

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians
NEWS

Tempe railway disaster relatives sue officials and politicians

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections
NEWS

Beleri wins Himara mayoral race in Albania’s local elections