A moot court is aspiring to test legal arguments, and become a model for future legal actions, on the issue of the ownership of the Parthenon Sculptures and the fact that Lord Elgin did not pay customs taxes for the import of the Parthenon Sculptures.

The court, which is scheduled to convene Friday at 9.30 p.m. at Winchester College, the alma mater of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in cooperation with the Institute for Digital Archaeology (IDA) at Oxford University, will be a student-barristers debate, arguing both the Greek and British cases, answering the question of whether the British Museum has the legal title to the “Elgin Marbles.”

The court will also be presided over by a seven-member panel of lawyers, judges and British diplomats. It will be overseen and guided by lawyer Nicholas Le Poidevin KC and Roger Mitchell, director of the IDA and law professor at Boston University.