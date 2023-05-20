CULTURE

Looted antiquities to return Greece after 17-year legal battle

A total of 351 looted antiquities dating from Neolithic to Byzantine times in possession of a London-based dealership will return to Greece following a long-term legal battle, the Ministry of Culture said on Friday.

The long catalogue of the findings includes a Neolithic-era statuette of white stone (4th millennium BC), an Early Cycladic (3200-2700 BC) figurine, a broken marble statue of an Archaic kore (550-500 BC), a broken bronze statue of Alexander the Great at a young age (late 2nd century AD), and an Archaic marble head of a kore or a sphinx (550-500 BC).

The pieces were held by Robin Symes Limited, which is under liquidation,

In addition, an indeterminate large number of ceramic wares in pieces will also be returned.

Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said the 17-year legal battle to repatriate the antiquities looted from Greece began in 2006, when Greek authorities started investigating the Robin Symes company in this country and abroad.

Mendoni acknowledged the efforts of Culture Ministry officials and archaeologists of several past governments as well as the Greek police and judiciary and the legal service of the Foreign Ministry.

Archaeology Crime

