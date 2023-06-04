CULTURE

Art program gives cancer patients expressive outlet

Induction into the EU Recovery Fund has breathed new life into an initiative to give cancer patients an expressive outlet through art. CAre Art is an initiative by the Thessaloniki-based Metropolitan Organization of Museums (MOMus), with the Hellenic Cancer Federation and the Society of Medical Oncology. 

“Museums and art cannot replace healthcare, but they can contribute to mental resilience and wellbeing,” Maria Kokorotskou, MOMus’ curator of education and the driving force behind the program, which offers cancer patients art workshops and special tours of exhibits, tells Kathimerini. 

“We firmly believe that art can give relief to people with chronic illnesses,” adds oncologist Ioannis Boukovinas, pointing to the results of a similar state-funded program in Canada, where 80% of beneficiaries found the experience helpful in dealing with the challenges of their illness.

Health Visual Arts Initiative

