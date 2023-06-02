Worldwide record for Tsarouchis painting

A painting by Yannis Tsarouchis has sold for €475,542 in an Athens auction, setting a worldwide record for the Greek modernist painter’s work.

The guide price for the work, titled “Mais” (May), was €200,000-€300,000.

The work belongs to a series of 12 paintings, one created for each month of the year, that were inspired by the Louis Philippe style and the French Crucifixion images of the 15th century.

A total of 118 paintings and sculptures featured in the three-day auction in the Zappeion Hall.

Organized by Vergos auctions, the “Greek Art and Sculptures: 19th and 20th century” auction had sales of €2 million.

“The world record for leading painter Yiannis Tsarouchis, as well as for our house, deservedly places our country on the international map of the secondary art market. Collectors once again showed confidence both in our house and in the value and timelessness of modern Greek art,” said Andreas Vergos, Vergos managing director. [AMNA]