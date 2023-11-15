CULTURE

Preserving the ancient craft of wooden ships

Preserving the ancient craft of wooden ships
[Reuters]

The curricula and manuals of vocational training and apprenticeships at the facility that will specialize in the craft of building wooden ships will be presented in early December, the Culture Ministry has announced.

The goal of the facility is to preserve a tradition that continues to be practiced in old shipyards, such as the one depicted here in Ierissos, Halkidiki.

Kathimerini understands that the presentation will take place at the Aikaterini Laskaridis Foundation in Piraeus.

Regarding the educational structure itself, which will operate on the model of post-secondary education and in collaboration with the School of Sciences of the University of the Aegean, it will be located at the under-construction Museum of Shipbuilding and Maritime Arts of the Aegean, in Ireon, on the eastern Aegean island of Samos. 

Shipping

