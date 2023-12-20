Revised entrance fees and categories for archaeological sites and museums

The Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has unanimously approved revised entrance fees for archaeological sites and museums in Greece. The adjustments involve an increase in prices, the elimination of unified tickets for multiple sites, and a reduction in ticket categories to five levels.

The modified pricing will be implemented in two phases, commencing on April 1, 2024, and the second phase on April 1, 2025. The new ticket categories are as follows:

A. Acropolis of Athens: 30 euros

B. Archaeological sites and museums (over 200,000 visitors): 20 euros

C. Archaeological sites and museums (75,000-200,000 visitors): 15 euros

D. Archaeological sites and museums (15,000-75,000 visitors): 10 euros

E. Archaeological sites and museums (under 15,000 visitors): 5 euros

These ticket prices will be applicable throughout the year, as the previous practice of lower winter prices is abolished.

The five major Greek museums, which have become independent entities of public interest, will establish their own pricing policies. These museums include the National Archaeological Museum, the Archaeological Museum of Thessaloniki, the Archaeological Museum of Iraklio, the Byzantine & Christian Museum (Athens), and the Museum of Byzantine Culture (Thessaloniki).

Single tickets for multiple sites will no longer be available, except for specific sites like Ancient Olympia, Delphi, Mycenae, and Aegae, or where necessary due to spatial considerations.

Free entrance will persist for EU citizens up to the age of 25 and for non-EU citizens up to the age of 25. Additionally, reduced ticket prices will be offered to EU citizens aged 65 and above from October 1 to May 31.

Greek taxpayers falling under specific categories can obtain a Culture Card through gov.gr or the local Citizen Service Centers (KEP). [AMNA]