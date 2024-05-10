CULTURE

Greek Eurovision rep’s appearance at press conference sparks controversy

Greek sources have refuted claims that the country’s Eurovision representative intended to offend Israel during a press conference in Malmo, Sweden.

While Israel’s delegation spoke, Greece’s representative, Marina Satti, appeared fatigued, gesturing with squints, sighs, and resting her head on her hands, occasionally smiling at the camera.

Greek sources attribute Marina’s demeanor to natural interaction with journalists and panelists, citing a demanding schedule as the cause of her apparent fatigue.

Meanwhile, ahead of Eurovision’s semifinals, protesters in Malmo demanded a Gaza ceasefire and opposed Israel’s participation.

Israel’s 20-year-old singer, escorted by security, faced criticism during rehearsals.

