CULTURE

Stunning Methoni Castle slated for much-needed repairs

Stunning Methoni Castle slated for much-needed repairs
Methoni Castle is a medieval fortification built by the Venetians atop ancient battlements on the tip of Messinia in southwestern Greece. [Militos Editions]

The Central Archaeological Council (KAS) has unanimously approved a preliminary study for the restoration of the northern part of Methoni Castle, in the southwestern Peloponnese. 

The 475,000-euro research program prepared by the Polytechnic of Crete includes works at the fortified Acropolis, the access route, the bastions, the wall and the gates of the castle, as well as the preparation of the necessary studies and supporting archaeological works. 

“The monument presents serious problems due to its location, as it is in close proximity to the sea and, in fact, in an area where strong winds blow,” said Culture Minister Lina Mendoni. 

“The planned restoration is aimed at stopping the collapse of the walls and improving the monument’s resistance to the wear and tear of time and visitor safety,” she added.

Archaeology History

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Monument to two great philhellenes used as coffee table
CULTURE

Monument to two great philhellenes used as coffee table

Honoring the war dead in Ancient Athens and today
CULTURE

Honoring the war dead in Ancient Athens and today

When the Athens Acropolis was a village in a castle
CULTURE

When the Athens Acropolis was a village in a castle

Exploring the ancient marble road from Mt Pendeli to the Acropolis
CULTURE

Exploring the ancient marble road from Mt Pendeli to the Acropolis

Deep dive into shipping history off Greece’s Kea island
CULTURE

Deep dive into shipping history off Greece’s Kea island

A new life begins for Skiathos Castle
CULTURE

A new life begins for Skiathos Castle