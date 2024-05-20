Books in English about Greece celebrated with the Runciman Award in London

The Runciman Award Ceremony 2024, organized by the Anglo-Hellenic League, in partnership with the Centre for Hellenic Studies at King’s College London will take place on Monday, June 17, at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall at King’s College London and online via Zoom.

Since 1986, the award has celebrated the best books published in English about Greece. This year’s winner will be announced by the chair of judges, Prof Judith Mossman.

The evening, sponsored by the Athanasios C. Laskaridis Charitable Foundation and the A. G. Leventis Foundation, will feature a keynote speech by Prof Alexander Lingas titled “Recovering the Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia.” Lingas, the founder and music director of Cappella Romana, is a renowned scholar and musician, known for his work with the Byzantine Chant Ensemble during the 2023 coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The event will be hosted by Dr John Kittmer, chair of the Council of the League, and Prof Gonda Van Steen, director of the Centre for Hellenic Studies. A reception will follow.

Attendance is free but requires advance registration. For in-person attendance, register at Eventbrite. To join online, register via Zoom. A recording will be available on the Anglo-Hellenic League’s YouTube channel post-event.