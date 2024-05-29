Historic mosque in Rhodes being restored

The 16th century Recep Pasha Mosque in the medieval town of Rhodes is undergoing restoration as part of the Culture Ministry’s strategic plan for the promotion of the island’s medieval city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Apart from the mosque, which Culture Minister Lina Mendoni described as one of the most important monuments of Ottoman architecture on the island, the project also includes restoration work in the medieval town of the neoclassical school, the Hassan Bey Mansion and the archaeological site of Perivola.

The total budget of the project is approximately 20 million euros, mainly from the Recovery Fund.