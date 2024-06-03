Larissa revamp to connect 16 monuments, landmarks

Authorities in Larissa, Central Greece, are launching an ambitious urban regeneration project on Monday that is centered around an initiative to connect 16 historical monuments and landmarks across the city center.

The start of the project will mean road closures across the downtown area for the duration, which will take at least two months.

The 3.75-million-euro initiative is being bankrolled through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Fund and will, once complete, create a pedestrian-friendly network connecting sites like the Yeni and Bayrakli mosques, the Roman aqueduct, the landmarks on the city’s ancient fortress, and the early Christian baths and churches.