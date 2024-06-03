A festival for the voices of the African diaspora

Cultural festival “African Voices” scheduled for June 6 at Panteion University of Social and Political Sciences, aims to enlighten audiences about the rich history, heritage, and music of the African continent while celebrating its diaspora in Greece.

Τhe festival seeks to foster connections between Greeks and the country’s African communities. It is a collaborative effort involving Panteion’s Anthropology Department, the ANASA African Cultural Center, and the artistic group Kélenya.

The first half of the event, titled “Black Voices,” will feature a series of speeches and presentations offering diverse perspectives. Speakers include ANASA founder Michael Afolayan, ANASA co-founder and activist Nikodimos Maina Kinyoua, Panteion Anthropology chair Gerasimos Makris, social anthropology student Vasiliki Mavridi, and performer Grace Nwoke.

The second half will showcase performances by African artists and musicians, headlined by the renowned Toumany Diawara. In addition, audiences will be entertained by Sembe Cultural Dance and Music, Youmame Africa, ANASA, Ubuntu Drum and Danse, Quilombo African Dance, and Kélenya.