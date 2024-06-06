CULTURE

Archaeological museum presents the ‘last Aphrodites’

[Photo Archive of the National Archaeological Museum of Athens]

As part of its “Unseen Museum” program for showcasing some of the pieces kept in its massive storage spaces, the National Archaeological Museum of Athens is presenting the “The last Aphrodites,” a small exhibition set that includes two ivory carvings and two fragments of Coptic textiles from Egypt of late antiquity.

All four artefacts, dating to the 4th century AD, illustrate Aphrodites, Nereids or other mythological figures.

The two carvings were destined to decorate bridal jewellery boxes, chests or other precious vessels. The textiles in display, are dated to the period in which Coptic weaving flourished, from the 5th to the 7th cent. A.D. They were sewn on luxurious tunics, draperies or cushions of the early Christians of Egypt. 

The “Last Aphrodites” are exhibited in the “Hall of the Altar (Hall no 34) from Friday 24 May to Monday 19 August 2024.

Archaeology

