A new summer festival in Plastira, the lake of the ‘four seasons’

Lake Plastiras Observatory offers the best view, while the route to get there is also interesting, since you will cross a dense forest. [Perikles Merakos]

Lake Plastiras hosts a new festival this summer, inviting anyone wanting to enjoy live music and the outdoors.

A little west of Karditsa, nestled in wildlife, is a scenic lake surrounded by luscious, green forestry seeping in and out of its perimeter. This is Lake Plastiras.

Locals call it the “four seasons” because the lake is said to be beautiful and enjoyable no matter what season it is, according to the Municipality of Plastira lake website.

Thanks to the first ever Plastiras Lake Festival in mid-July, this pristine area can be enjoyed by the public in a different way than ever before. The new three-day music and camping festival from July 11-14 will include performances from some of Greece’s famous artists such as Giannis Haroulis and Pavlos Pavlidis.

If camping isn’t your thing, you don’t have to participate. Come for a day instead and enjoy nature, music and good company. On the other hand, camping is only permitted with the purchase of a three-day ticket. If you would like to camp, make sure to reserve a tent, it only costs three euros per person. Pre-sale has started so beware of availability!

Surprisingly, this lake is artificial and was created after the construction of an arch dam. Its total surface area is 24 kilometers squared and has a maximum depth of 65 meters. The lake’s artificiality isn’t noticeable; only once you see the dam can you realize it is man made. Otherwise, it is as natural as a lake can get to the human eye of course.

Lake Plastira is conveniently in the center of Greece; it is three and a half hours from both Athens and Thessaloniki. The tickets are relatively economical. A pre-sale three-day festival ticket currently costs 40 euros.

During the mornings of the festival attendees can enjoy a wide range of outdoor activities like hiking, canoeing and horse riding. If you are not used to strenuous physical activities, yoga and painting are also provided. Don’t worry, the event planners have thought of everything. There are showers, toilets and a bar, as well as places to buy cigarettes. Oh, and of course there are kiosks for food too.

If you want to detach from society and its inescapable technological presence, Plastiras Lake Festival promises to offer a great opportunity to take a breath, listen to some live music, and connect with nature.