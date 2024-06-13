Scorching heat restricts visiting hours at archaeological sites for second day

Archaeological sites in Athens will remain closed for five hours on Thursday to protect tourists from the searing heat that continued for a third day.

The Culture Ministry said all sites will close from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., adding that those who have issued tickets for this time slot will be able to use them after the sites reopen.

According to a bulletin of the National Weather Service (EMY), temperatures were expected to hit 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday in parts of Greece, driven by southerly winds bringing hot air and dust from North Africa.

The highest temperatures in the country are expected in Thessaly, central Greece, and the Peloponnese, in the Dodecanese, and Attica.

Many primary schools and nurseries across the country remain shut. The Interior Ministry has recommended that civil servants who belong to vulnerable health groups work at home for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will begin to ease on Friday, starting from the west, central and northern regions with maximum temperatures of 34 to 36 degrees, while the heatwave will continue in the Peloponnese with temperatures of 39 degrees Celsius.

The heat is seen returning to the seasonal average on Saturday, recording temperatures of 31 to 33 degrees.