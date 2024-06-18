A strong start to the year for Greece’s sites and museums

Greece’s archaeological sites and museums had a very promising start to the year, ticket figures published by the country’s statistical authority showed on Tuesday.

According to ELSTAT, the country’s museums saw revenues from tickets rise 7.9% in January and February, compared to the same period in 2023, with the number of paying visitors going up 11.8% year-on-year, and the number of free-access visitors – such as students and pensioners – rising 16%.

The museums’ performance was even more impressive in February alone, when ticket revenues rose 11.1% thanks to a hike of 22.4% in paying visitors. Non-paying visitors also improved significantly, up 29.7% against the same month in 2023.

The trend was even stronger for archaeological sites, possibly thanks to a very mild winter, as paying visitors shot up 34.2% in January and February from 2023, increasing ticket revenues by 23.9%. Non-paying visitors rose by a whopping 56.8% in the first two months of this year against last.

February was equally impressive, with 33% more revenues from tickets, 44.1% more paying visitors and 59.5% more non-paying visitors, ELSTAT reported.