CULTURE

A strong start to the year for Greece’s sites and museums

A strong start to the year for Greece’s sites and museums
[Shutterstock]

Greece’s archaeological sites and museums had a very promising start to the year, ticket figures published by the country’s statistical authority showed on Tuesday.

According to ELSTAT, the country’s museums saw revenues from tickets rise 7.9% in January and February, compared to the same period in 2023, with the number of paying visitors going up 11.8% year-on-year, and the number of free-access visitors – such as students and pensioners – rising 16%.

The museums’ performance was even more impressive in February alone, when ticket revenues rose 11.1% thanks to a hike of 22.4% in paying visitors. Non-paying visitors also improved significantly, up 29.7% against the same month in 2023.

The trend was even stronger for archaeological sites, possibly thanks to a very mild winter, as paying visitors shot up 34.2% in January and February from 2023, increasing ticket revenues by 23.9%. Non-paying visitors rose by a whopping 56.8% in the first two months of this year against last.

February was equally impressive, with 33% more revenues from tickets, 44.1% more paying visitors and 59.5% more non-paying visitors, ELSTAT reported.

Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Stephen Fry: Removing Parthenon sculptures was like Nazis taking the Arc de Triomphe
CULTURE

Stephen Fry: Removing Parthenon sculptures was like Nazis taking the Arc de Triomphe

The 16th Literature in Athens (LEA) Festival starts on Monday
CULTURE

The 16th Literature in Athens (LEA) Festival starts on Monday

Athens neighborhood gets a beloved cultural landmark back, now as a theater
CULTURE

Athens neighborhood gets a beloved cultural landmark back, now as a theater

Xylokastro to play host to four-day Aristonautes festival
CULTURE

Xylokastro to play host to four-day Aristonautes festival

Dressing Bella Baxter: From dependance to empowerment
HOLLY WADDINGTON

Dressing Bella Baxter: From dependance to empowerment

Coaxing melodies out of fir and maple
CULTURE

Coaxing melodies out of fir and maple