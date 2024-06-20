New exhibition space at Acropolis Museum will open June 26

The Acropolis Museum will open a new exhibition area to house the findings of the excavations carried out on its foundations while the price of the ticket will rise to 20 euros, its Director, Nikos Stampolidis, said on Wednesday.

The new ticket price for general entry will come into force in November and will be applicable throughout the year, as the previous practice of lower winter prices is abolished.

The new Excavation Museum will house 1,150 object and will open on June 26, Stambolidis said.