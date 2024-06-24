A call to support the reunification of the Parthenon Marbles

The July 4 election in the UK is a crucial moment for the future of the Parthenon Marbles. [Reuters]

As the United Kingdom gears up for the general election on July 4, 2024, an important cultural campaign is gaining momentum amid the political fervor. The British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles (BCRPM) is urging UK voters to consider the issue of the Parthenon Marbles’ reunification as they decide which party to support.

Since 1983, the BCRPM has been dedicated to reuniting the Parthenon Marbles, wrongly referred to as the “Elgin Marbles,” with their counterparts in Athens. These classical sculptures were removed from the Parthenon under highly dubious circumstances by Lord Elgin in the early 19th century and have since been housed in the British Museum. The campaign has long argued that these pieces, an integral part of Greece’s cultural heritage, should be returned to their place of origin to be displayed in their intended context: the purpose-built Acropolis Museum in Athens, which first opened its doors to the public on June 20, 2009.

The upcoming general election in the UK presents a unique opportunity for citizens to play a key role in this ongoing debate. The BCRPM is calling on voters to write to their constituency members of Parliament to advocate for the amendment of the Museum Act of 1963, which currently prevents the return of these cultural treasures. Changing this legislation would enable the Trustees of the British Museum to deaccession the Parthenon Marbles from the museum’s inventory and return them to Athens, a move that supporters in the UK and around the world argue is a moral and cultural imperative.

To facilitate this effort, the BCRPM has prepared a template letter that voters can personalize and send to their MPs. This letter emphasizes the cultural significance of the marbles and the positive impact that their reunification would have on the long-standing ties between Greece and the United Kingdom. Voters are encouraged to add personal messages to make a stronger case for this cause.

For those interested in supporting the campaign, the letter template can be downloaded here.

The BCRPM hopes that by flooding MPs with messages from concerned constituents, they can create enough momentum to push for legislative changes that will allow for the return of the marbles.