Fake Parthenis identified

A new fake work of prominent Greek painter Konstantinos Parthenis has been identified during a technical inspection in Thessaloniki at the request of its owner who is a collector.

It is an unsigned painting titled “Three Female Figures in a Seaside Landscape,” which the owner bought from an heir of the painter, Nikolaos Parthenis.

The painting has taken its place next to the 10 forged drawings attributed to the painter presented by the Telloglion Foundation in Thessaloniki in its exhibition “The Hidden Charm of Forgery.” The exhibition places an emphasis on understanding the identification and definition of forged works, and particularly the distinction between the concepts of forgery and counterfeiting, as well as subtle nuances in the circumstances associated with these two categories of works.