Ex-British Museum director calls for sharing Parthenon Marbles

People view examples of the Parthenon Sculptures, sometimes referred to in the UK as the Elgin Marbles, on display at the British Museum in London, on November 29, 2023. [HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS]

Former interim British Museum director Sir Mark Jones has proposed that the Parthenon Marbles be shared between the UK and Greece.

Jones told the Sunday Times that the museum needs funds to maintain its infrastructure and support a potential partnership over the disputed artifacts. He noted that the infrastructure is deteriorating and called for a sustainable system financed by charging foreign visitors.

“If we ever find a way to create a partnership with the Greeks for the Parthenon Marbles, we must find a way to fund it,” he said.

According to the Independent, the British Museum requires an extensive renovation costing between 400-500 million British pounds. Last year, the museum secured a 58.92 million euro deal with BP for site maintenance.

Currently, entry to the museum’s permanent exhibitions is free, with a one-time fee for non-members for certain temporary exhibits.