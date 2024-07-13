Reinforcing the love of music in the Aegean

More than 6,000 children on the Aegean islands have studied since the mid-90s until today for free at the music workshops of the Friends of the Greek Island and the Sea Association. Kathimerini attended their annual festival, MuSifanto, on Sifnos and witnessed the inspiring efforts of the association to spread the appreciation of music, art and culture in general, even to the most isolated islands. Founding members of the association include prominent Greeks of the arts and letters – Iakovos Kambanellis, Titos Patrikios, Anna Synodinou, Elli Solomonidou-Balanou and Panayiotis Tetsis. Its aims were and are the study, preservation and promotion of the uniqueness of Greece’s island environment and traditional cultural heritage. It also seeks to promote a soft form of growth that will help islanders stay in their place of residence without tourism being the only source of employment, and above all the creation of opportunities for learning, communication and manifestation of the talents of children and young people on remote islands.

