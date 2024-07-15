CULTURE

Greek choreographers on a global tour
[Pinelopi Gerasimou/Onassis Stegi]

After a stop at the French capital’s Paris l’été summer festival last week, Patricia Apergis’ “House of Trouble” is returning to Greece for a single show at the Kalamata Dance Festival, this Wednesday.

Apergis’ dance company is on tour as part of an initiative by the Onassis Foundation’s Stegi, which produced the piece and first staged it last year, to bolster local artists’ reach.

Next up is Xenia Koghilaki’s “Slamming” at the ImPulsTanz Vienna International Dance Festival on July 22 and 24 and then, on July 26-28, Ioanna Paraskevopoulou heads to the the Delia Zapata Olivella arts center in Bogota with “MOS.” More dates follow in August.

