Elis Kiss appointed Editor-In-Chief of Vogue Greece

Kathimerini media organization announces the appointment of Elis Kiss as Editor-In-Chief for Vogue Greece. Given her extensive and international journalistic experience in the fashion world, Elis Kiss takes on her EIC duties with a vision of further developing Vogue Greece.

Vogue Greece will continue to grow through a multifaceted and dynamic platform that has established itself as a leader in the local market. This includes the print edition of Vogue Greece, published with the Sunday edition of Kathimerini, the Vogue.gr website, a strong presence in social media, as well as the international fashion conference Change Makers, among other events.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Elis Kiss studied at the University of Kent and the University of Bologna and began her career at the International Herald Tribune in Paris, as assistant to Suzy Menkes. Later on, she joined the ranks of Kathimerini media organization, which includes Greece’s leading national newspaper title. She has worked in television, while also writing stories for Greek and global publications. Previously, Kiss was Fashion Features Director since March 2019, when the first issue of Vogue Greece was launched.

Vogue Greece is published under a licensed agreement between Condé Nast and Nees Kathimerines Ekdoseis. Condé Nast’s media licensing business publishes editions of the global media company’s iconic brands with local partners around the world.