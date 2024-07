Two women look over the Acropolis from Aeropagous hill during a hot, windy day in Athens, Tuesday. [AP]

The ancient Acropolis tourist site will remain closed from midday until 5 p.m. on Wednesday due to extreme heat wave temperatures, authorities announced. The decision was made to protect both workers and visitors.

Temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday in parts of the country.

Officials are also on heightened alert for wildfires, which plague Greece every summer.