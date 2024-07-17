CULTURE

Novelist Victoria Hislop inducted into Royal Society of Literature

Victoria Hislop, a British author and novelist known for her works primarily set in Greece, was inducted as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Literature during a ceremony at the Garden Museum in London last week.

At the event, new Fellows chose from a selection of historic pens to sign the Roll Book. Hislop selected an enamelled fountain pen once owned by Lord Byron, expressing excitement: “I like to imagine that Byron carried it with him on his travels around Greece! It was a thrilling moment.”

Hislop’s writing often explores historical and cultural themes related to Greece, drawing inspiration from its landscapes, history and people. She gained widespread recognition with her debut novel, “The Island,” set in an exile island off the coast of Crete, which became an international bestseller.

Also honored was Peter Frankopan, Professor of Global History at Oxford.

