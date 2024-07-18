CULTURE

Athens archeological sites to close on Thursday amid heatwave

All archaeological sites in Athens will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. due to forecasted high temperatures, the Culture Ministry announced.

The ministry stated, “As already announced by the Ephorate of Antiquities of the City of Athens and the Organization for the Management and Development of Cultural Resources, all archaeological sites will be closed from noon to 5 p.m. due to the forecasted high temperatures.”

The heatwave affecting the country is expected to persist at least until Monday, with temperatures reaching up to 43 degrees Celsius (109 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday. This marks the eleventh consecutive day of extreme heat in some regions.

Meteorologists attribute the scorching temperatures to hot air masses from Africa, which are forecasted to remain over Greece through Sunday.

