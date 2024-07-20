Delos museum re-inaugurated after revamp

Guards at the Delos Archaeological Museum await the arrival of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and other officials for its inauguration on Friday. Completed in 1911, it is one of the oldest museums in Greece. [Via InTime News]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou officiated at the inauguration of the renovated Archaeological Museum of Delos, one of the country’s most important archaeological sites, on Friday.

The Culture Ministry project, bankrolled through the EU Recovery Fund, includes the restoration of three splendid monuments at the site, the location of the most sacred sanctuary in ancient Greece, by 2027.

In a speech, Sakellaropoulou highlighted the important work of the French School at Athens on the excavation of the sanctuary, which is also the subject of an ongoing exhibition.