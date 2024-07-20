CULTURE

Delos museum re-inaugurated after revamp

Delos museum re-inaugurated after revamp
Guards at the Delos Archaeological Museum await the arrival of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and other officials for its inauguration on Friday. Completed in 1911, it is one of the oldest museums in Greece. [Via InTime News]

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou officiated at the inauguration of the renovated Archaeological Museum of Delos, one of the country’s most important archaeological sites, on Friday.

The Culture Ministry project, bankrolled through the EU Recovery Fund, includes the restoration of three splendid monuments at the site, the location of the most sacred sanctuary in ancient Greece, by 2027.

In a speech, Sakellaropoulou highlighted the important work of the French School at Athens on the excavation of the sanctuary, which is also the subject of an ongoing exhibition.

Museum Archaeology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
FBI investigating sale of suspected stolen treasures from British Museum, BBC reports
CULTURE

FBI investigating sale of suspected stolen treasures from British Museum, BBC reports

Tender completed for ‘Phaleron Captives’ site
CULTURE

Tender completed for ‘Phaleron Captives’ site

New Messene museum to house 19,000 artifacts
CULTURE

New Messene museum to house 19,000 artifacts

Naxos to host center dedicated to the study of Cycladic civilization
CULTURE

Naxos to host center dedicated to the study of Cycladic civilization

12 must-visit Greek museums for 2024
CULTURE

12 must-visit Greek museums for 2024

Museum housing shackled skeletons on track
CULTURE

Museum housing shackled skeletons on track