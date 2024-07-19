CULTURE

Opening hours of archaeological sites and monuments adjusted for July 20-21 due to heatwave

The opening hours of some archaeological sites and monuments across the country will be adjusted for this weekend (July 20 – 21) due to the heatwave, the Ministry of Culture announced on Friday.

According to announcement the archaeological sites in Achaia and Lesvos, the Byzantine Castle of Trikala and the archaeological site of Dodoni will be open until 1:00 p.m.

The archaeological sites of Gitana, Tower of Ragiou and Elea in Thesprotia, the Castle of St. George and the Roman Villa of Skala in Kefalonia will be open until 12:00 p.m.

The archaeological sites of Ancient Olympia, Phaistos, and Gortyna will be open until 1:00 p.m. and from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Culture Tourism Archaeology

