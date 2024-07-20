Greece and China set up digital lab for cultural heritage

Greek and Chinese entities came together this week in Beijing to create a new instrument that aims to preserve the cultural heritage of both ancient civilizations with the help of modern technology.

Aptly named “Joint Laboratory of Chinese-Greek Digital Heritage,” the new lab aspires to actively promote multi-scientific cross-border cooperation, academic research and creation of a discipline toward the digital preservation of ancient cultures.

The new entity has been launched by the Beijing Qingcheng Ruixian Digital Technology Research Institute Co. , the School of Civil and Rural Engineers of the Technical University of Athens, the Haidian Old Palace Management Office in Beijing, the National Archaeological Museum of Athens and the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor in Shaanxi.

The launch formed part of this week’s Re-Shape conference in the Chinese capital, themed: “Digital heritage driven by technological innovation.”

The conference heard that China and Greece are the origins of Eastern and Western civilizations respectively, and “cultural exchanges and mutual learning” are a distinct open line in Sino-Greek relations. China and Greece are not only major cultural heritage countries, but also regard the digital economy as an emerging national strategic development direction, therefore there is huge potential for the two countries to exchange and cooperate in cultural heritage science and technology, it was added.

The lab intends to bring together expert resources from both China and Greece, as well as internationally in cultural heritage, information technology, art design, media communication and other related fields, so as to create a platform for cooperation and exchange, create an interdisciplinary academic community in the field of digital heritage and the deepening of professional cooperation in the field of technological innovation to preserve and safeguard cultural heritage.

[Sino-Hellenic Information Post]