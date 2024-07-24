CULTURE

Stoppage by guards to affect archaeological site visits

Visiting Greece’s archaeological sites may be tricky on Thursday morning, after the union representing antiquities guards, PEYFA, announced a four-hour strike starting at 8 a.m.

PEYFA says that the walkout is a “warning” to the ministries of Culture and Finance against privatizing ticketing at the country’s archaeological sites and state-owned museums.

The action comes after the Archaeological Resources Fund issued a decision assigning the task of issuing electronic tickets and managing visitor arrivals at the Acropolis to a private company.

