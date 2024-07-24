CULTURE

Hydra island hosts exhibition ‘The Secret Breeze of Hydra’ by Katerina Serafetinidou

The exhibition “The Secret Breeze of Hydra” by Katerina Serafetinidou was inaugurated on June 28, 2024, at the Historical Archive-Museum of Hydra.
 
This thematic exhibition features over fifteen mixed media paintings inspired by Serafetinidou’s explorations of Hydra during winter and summer. 
 
The Head of the General State Archives, historian-archivist Dina Adamopoulou, praised Serafetinidou as a significant figure in contemporary Greek painting, noting her ability to blend traditional and modern techniques and materials.

“Through her art, Serafetinidou tries to connect aesthetics with emotion and reflection, with an unspent, poetic one might say, sensitivity, with the same zest of soul and the same sincerity and integrity, characteristics that distinguish Katerina as a person,” stated Adamopoulou. 

Art critic Takis Mavrotas noted that Serafetinidou’s work “moves between the struggle of heart and mind, the ego and the we.”.

Katerina Serafetinidou was born in Athens in 1967. She studied applied economics, marketing, and advertising in London, where she came into direct contact with contemporary art and studied the works of great painters. She has participated in group exhibitions at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.. In 2024, she successfully held her first solo exhibition at the Skoufa Gallery

Exhibition duration: June 28, 2024 – July 31, 2024 Operating hours: daily, 9:00-16:00 and 19:30-21:30

 

