Hydra island hosts exhibition ‘The Secret Breeze of Hydra’ by Katerina Serafetinidou

The exhibition “The Secret Breeze of Hydra” by Katerina Serafetinidou was inaugurated on June 28, 2024, at the Historical Archive-Museum of Hydra.

This thematic exhibition features over fifteen mixed media paintings inspired by Serafetinidou’s explorations of Hydra during winter and summer.

The Head of the General State Archives, historian-archivist Dina Adamopoulou, praised Serafetinidou as a significant figure in contemporary Greek painting, noting her ability to blend traditional and modern techniques and materials.