CULTURE

Pebble mosaic floor with satyrs uncovered in Eretria

[Greek Culture Ministry]

A section of a Late Classical-period house (mid-4th century BC) featuring a pebble mosaic floor with a central depiction of two satyrs was discovered during the installation of a new water pipeline in Eretria, Evia.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the building is located in the heart of the ancient city, near the Temple of Apollo Daphniforos and other notable sites.

The mosaic shows two satyrs: one playing a double flute and the other, an older bearded figure, possibly dancing. The mosaic’s detailed use of colored pebbles adds realism to the depiction.

The room, initially used for festivities, was later repurposed as a cemetery in the early Christian era, according to the Culture Ministry. To protect the mosaic, the local Monument Council has recommended temporarily covering it and rerouting the pipeline.

