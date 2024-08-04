Minoan Palace flood protection project begins in Crete

The Ministry of Culture has launched a 3.5 million euro flood protection project at the Minoan Palace of Malia in Crete.

The project, which aims to protect the archaeological site from climate change, includes the construction of an extensive drainage system and the replacement of damaged roofs.

The necessary studies, including geotechnical and hydrological analyses, have been completed and the project is now in the tendering phase.

Problems identified include inadequate water drainage and failing gutters, which pose a risk to the site’s structural integrity. The plan also includes improvements to visitor pathways and accessibility.