Rediscovering Ancient Olynthos

Following the completion of the project “Population Movements and Material Culture: Digital Mapping of Halkidiki from Prehistory to Historical Times,” the Ephorate of Antiquities of Halkidiki and Mount Athos has announced the launch of the digital app and the modernized information space of Olynthos, the most important city of Halkidiki in the 5th century BC.

It is an example of an organized city and an invaluable source of knowledge about the daily life of the Late Classical period. The interactive Ancient Olynthos Digital Information Center, or AnODIC, offers visitors a glimpse of the city in space and time with texts in Greek and English, photographs, drawings and representations.

