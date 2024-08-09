CULTURE

Limited exclusive Acropolis tours underway, promotional campaign launched

File photo. [AP]

A total of seven exclusive guided tours of the ancient Acropolis in Athens have been conducted since the Ministry of Culture introduced the service in late June, according to data released Thursday.

This premium service, available outside regular opening hours, accommodates up to four groups of five people each. The cost is 5,000 euros ($5,500) per group, although individuals willing to cover the full group fee may book a tour on their own.

The Cultural Resources Management and Development Organization (ODAP) reports that the tours have attracted clients primarily from European countries, including groups, families, couples, and, in one case, a solo visitor.

ODAP has recently issued a call for interest on its website for a promotional campaign to advertise “The Acropolis Experience,” the official name for these private tours. The two-month campaign will be featured on popular tourism websites.

Meanwhile, according to the data, visitor numbers to the Acropolis remain steady, consistent with last year’s figures, ranging from 16,000 to 18,000 daily.

