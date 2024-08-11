CULTURE

Palace of legendary King Minos swarmed by visitors

Palace of legendary King Minos swarmed by visitors

The Palace of Knossos, the seat of the legendary King Minos on the southern island of Crete, has received visitors to the tune of more than 5,000 daily since early August.

The traffic in the area is at its peak, with the chief warden of the palace, Nikos Papadakis, telling the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that during August, the number of visitors can exceed 200,000.

Papadakis said the number of visitors may exceed 1 million in 2024 given the trend so far.

Knossos was the principal city of the Bronze Age Minoan Civilization.

In addition to being the home of the royal family, Knossos Palace also served as the region’s administrative and religious center.

The palace is also associated with famous chapters of Greek mythology including the legends of the Minotaur, the Labyrinth, and the story of Daedalus and Icarus. 

Archaeology Tourism

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Limited exclusive Acropolis tours underway, promotional campaign launched
CULTURE

Limited exclusive Acropolis tours underway, promotional campaign launched

Minoan Palace flood protection project begins in Crete
CULTURE

Minoan Palace flood protection project begins in Crete

Archaeological site opening hours adjusted for weekend due to heatwave
CULTURE

Archaeological site opening hours adjusted for weekend due to heatwave

Acropolis to close during hottest hours on Wednesday
CULTURE

Acropolis to close during hottest hours on Wednesday

Scorching heat restricts visiting hours at archaeological sites for second day
CULTURE

Scorching heat restricts visiting hours at archaeological sites for second day

Greece shuts schools and Acropolis as heatwave hits
CULTURE

Greece shuts schools and Acropolis as heatwave hits