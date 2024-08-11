Palace of legendary King Minos swarmed by visitors

The Palace of Knossos, the seat of the legendary King Minos on the southern island of Crete, has received visitors to the tune of more than 5,000 daily since early August.

The traffic in the area is at its peak, with the chief warden of the palace, Nikos Papadakis, telling the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that during August, the number of visitors can exceed 200,000.

Papadakis said the number of visitors may exceed 1 million in 2024 given the trend so far.

Knossos was the principal city of the Bronze Age Minoan Civilization.

In addition to being the home of the royal family, Knossos Palace also served as the region’s administrative and religious center.

The palace is also associated with famous chapters of Greek mythology including the legends of the Minotaur, the Labyrinth, and the story of Daedalus and Icarus.