Venizelos statue in Washington restored

The US Branch of the Venizelos Foundation has announced the completion of the restoration of the historic statue of Eleftherios Venizelos at the Embassy of Greece in Washington.

Venizelos (1864-1936) is considered one of the greatest statesmen in the history of modern Greece. The Cretan, a prominent leader of the Greek national liberation movement, is noted for his contribution to the territorial expansion of modern Greece and promotion of liberal-democratic policies.

The restoration was completed successfully thanks to the efforts and supervision of two renowned artists, Antonia Papatzanakis and Vassilis Vassilis, and reputable contractor Giorgos Marafatsos.

Famous sculptor Yannis Pappas created the statue after meeting Venizelos through his father, who was his minister. Pappas erected various statues of Venizelos around Greece, notably those in front of the Greek Parliament in Thessaloniki and in Iraklio on Crete.

The structure is especially significant because it is a smaller size replica of the statue in the park near the American Embassy in Athens, and the sole identical copy belongs to the Benaki Museum in Athens.

Ambassador of Greece to the US States Ekaterini Nassika expressed her appreciation “to the Venizelos Foundation USA and its sponsors for the maintenance of the statue of Eleftherios Venizelos, a landmark of the Embassy of Greece in Washington and a tribute to the great politician of modern Greece.”