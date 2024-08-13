CULTURE

‘The Autobiography of Light’ by late Greek physicist gets English release

Springer Nature has released the English translation of “The Autobiography of Light,” a bestselling science book by the late Greek physicist Giorgos Grammatikakis.

Born in Iraklio, Crete, in 1939, Grammatikakis, who also authored influential works such as “The Countess of Berenice,” earned his PhD in experimental high-energy physics from Imperial College London in 1973. He became a physics professor at the University of Crete in 1982 and served as its rector from 1990 to 1996, later being honored as an emeritus professor in 2006.

In 2014, he was elected as a Member of the European Parliament with the now-defunct To Potami party, serving until 2019.

The book explores the profound impact of light on human understanding and technology. Grammatikakis, who passed away in October, updated the text to include recent advances in physics. The English edition, translated by Ben Peter and released in early August, continues the success of the original Greek version, which saw its 12th reprint in November 2023.

